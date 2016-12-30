Italy: Berlin truck attacker was 'lone wolf" when in Italy
ROME — Italy's interior minister says Tunisian Anis Amri moved like a "lone wolf" while
Minister Marco Minniti's remarks to reporters Friday bolstered Italian investigators' findings so far indicating that the 24-year-old fugitive — the prime suspect in the Dec. 19 Berlin attack that killed 12 people — lacked any significant contacts in Italy as he fled.
Minniti said that "from when he arrived in Italy, Amri moved like a lone wolf" while a fugitive.
Amri died in a shootout with Italian police on Dec. 23 outside a suburban Milan train station.