Man charged with smashing register with axe, biting officer

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer was bitten by a man who used an axe to smash a gas station cash register while demanding lottery tickets.

Assistant Mercer County Prosecutor John Boyle told The Associated Press on Friday that 39-year-old Anthony Hunter, of Trenton, rushed at and bit an officer after police tried to arrest him at a Lukoil station in Ewing.

Prosecutors say Hunter smashed the register with an axe and demanded that workers fill a bag with scratch-off lottery tickets before he ran from the station. He was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of robbery.

It's unclear whether the officer was hurt.