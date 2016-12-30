Man charged with smashing register with axe, biting officer
TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer was bitten by a man who used an
Assistant Mercer County Prosecutor John Boyle told The Associated Press on Friday that 39-year-old Anthony Hunter, of Trenton, rushed at and bit an officer after police tried to arrest him at a Lukoil station in Ewing.
Prosecutors say Hunter smashed the register with an
It's unclear whether the officer was hurt.
Hunter's attorney tells NJ.com that his client maintains his innocence. The newspaper reports that Hunter is being held on a combined $350,000 bail.