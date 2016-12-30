Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham on Queen's list for honours
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II's New Year
The list includes Oscar-winning actor and stage star Mark Rylance, who will become a knight, and the formerly pouting pop star Victoria Beckham, reinvented as a successful fashion designer, who will be made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, usually known as an OBE. Not bad for a performer who made her name as a Spice Girl.
The awards go far beyond the rich and famous. This year's list includes an MBE award for Tom Young, a 79-year-old glassblower with more than six decades of experience. He produces scientific glassware used for technical instruments.
He said he was "overwhelmed, humbled and very grateful for this award, which I never expected to receive and had no idea I had been nominated for."
Martin Warren will receive an OBE for "services to the environment" — namely his longtime work heading the Butterfly Conservation charity. He has published more than 300 scientific papers and, as the charity's first staff member, helped grow it into an organization with a staff of 70 that manages 34 nature reserves.
