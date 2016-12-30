Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

BANIE, Poland — Mourners in Poland are gathering to bid farewell to a Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda joined the family and friends of Lukasz Urban, 37, for his funeral in a church in Banie, a village in western Poland.

The brown stone church was packed and many more people gathered outside to pay their respects.

Outside the church a group of truck drivers honked the horns of their trucks to honour Urban.