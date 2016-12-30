Police question wife of Greek ambassador missing in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro police say they are interrogating the wife of Greece's ambassador to Brazil in connection with his disappearance.

Kyriakos Amiridis went missing on Monday in the city of Nova Iguacu, 25 miles north of Rio de Janeiro. Greece's Embassy in Brasilia said he had been on vacation near Rio.

The ambassador's wife, Francoise Amiridis, arrived at a police station in the Rio area to be questioned early Friday.

The Greek Embassy website in Brazil says Amiridis started his career as diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece's top diplomat in Brazil in 2016.