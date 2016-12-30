Puerto Rico governor under fire for pardoning politicians

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor is coming under fire for pardoning several convicted criminals including two politicians found guilty of lewd acts and sexual harassment against female employees.

Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla defended his decision on Friday after several legislators issued statements rejecting the pardons. Among those pardoned was former Mayor Edgardo Arlequin, who was found guilty of sexual harassment and sentenced to four years in prison in 2015. Also pardoned was former mayor Roberto Vera Monroig, who was found guilty in 2008 of lewd acts.