Refugees reinvigorate declining upstate New York town

UTICA, N.Y.—Inside the hall of a former Episcopalian church, Somali Bantu high school students sit in a circle, giggling as a speaker shares tips on applying for summer jobs. Sneakers and pants peek out from beneath long skirts and, behind the girls’ hijabs, faces glow with expertly applied eyeliner, crimson lipstick and bronze contour.

On another side of the room, where the wall is lined with mirrors, four Karen teens from Burma perfect hip-hop moves to a Korean boy band song. No space is too small for Toxik, as they call themselves.

“When I’m here I can let loose a bit,” said Layla Ali, 17, fiddling with her hand-me-down iPhone. “I feel like I’m an American.”

These teens are the new face of Utica, a Rust Belt town in upstate New York. Their presence has helped the working-class city spring back to life, and reverse years of population decline after the factories, textile mills and food processing plants closed. Layla and 400 other refugees have been resettled here every year for the past 35 years. The volunteer-run Midtown Utica Community Center helps them adjust to their new lives.

Utica’s experience is a counter-narrative to president-elect Donald Trump’s negative message that Muslims, Mexicans and immigrants are a security threat and an economic drain. And while after Trump’s election a spate of hate-fuelled attacks occurred across the U.S., in Utica, the only graffiti outside the downtown Bosnian Islamic mosque reads: “Love Not Hate” and “Islam Means Peace.”

“We used to have more than 100,000 people in Utica, then it shrunk to 60,000. There was even a bumper sticker that said, ‘Last person out of town, turn off the light,’” said Kathryn Stam, an anthropologist at SUNY Polytechnic Institute who volunteers at the community centre. “Refugees have really saved Utica.”

Utica’s population has stabilized and is growing. One quarter of its 62,000 residents are foreign-born. The city also has 6,000 Hispanics and receives secondary migration from other parts of the U.S.

Shelly Callahan, executive director of the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, credits refugees with helping the slow but steady economic recovery and dismisses the idea that refugees can be a security threat.

“Look, refugees undergo months of intensive screening, including DNA testing and scrutiny from the FBI and Department of State,” she said.

The centre helps refugee families enrol in English classes and find housing and employment. Many are employed in minimum-wage shift jobs at Chobani yogurt factory — started by Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish immigrant — and at Turning Stone Casino. Others, including Layla’s mother, work as cleaners in local hotels.

The downtown is dotted with family-run businesses, including Tarik’s Bakery, which serves Bosnian coffee and pastries; beauty salons; barber shops; and car repair businesses. The storefronts have injected energy into the streets. Many families have scraped together enough to buy and renovate abandoned houses that would otherwise be torn down.

“Utica is special because of its size and high concentration of refugees,” Stam said. “But in fact other Rust Belt cities across the U.S. have been welcoming refugees for decades without incident, including Albany, Rochester and Syracuse, as well as Cleveland, Ohio, and Erie, Pennsylvania, and lots more.”

Utica has always been a melting pot: it began with an influx of Italians, Germans, Irish and Poles who came to work in mills and on the railroads 100 years ago.

More recently, waves of refugees and immigrants from Vietnam, Bosnia, the former Soviet Union, Burma, Somalia and now Syria have arrived.

“I would love to have president-elect Trump come here. I’d take him walking through the streets and he’d see that something is working here,” said Robert Palmieri, Utica’s mayor. “Our strength is our diversity. We have to educate refugees too, and reach out and teach them the American way.”

The community centre — founded by teacher Chris Sunderlin — helps newcomers bridge the enormous gap between life in the U.S. and the cultural expectations of the countries they came from. Sunderlin organizes camping trips to the Adirondacks in summer, and curling and skating outings in winter.

Some new arrivals have never seen western-style bathrooms before, and remove the shower curtain and put buckets in the bathtub. Others start fires in their small kitchens by cooking on hibachi barbecues.

The anecdotes are endless, and often entertaining to refugees themselves.

There have been a few points of tension. Proctor High School is bursting at the seams with 3,000 students who speak 42 different languages. Accommodating older refugee children with poor English has been a challenge for the city’s only remaining high school.

In 2015, New York state filed a lawsuit, alleging older refugee students were being channelled into non-academic alternative programs. The Utica City School District settled the lawsuit earlier this year, agreeing to create enrolment policies that would ensure refugee students, including those who are 21, can access regular programs.

During the presidential campaign, there were racist attacks on social media against the founder of Chobani, who publicly called on businesses to employ more immigrants. Ulukaya, who declined to speak to the Star, even received death threats.

Palmieri believes these incidents are growing pains on the road to change. He recently struck a committee on access and inclusion to improve the hiring of minorities in Utica’s public roles, including the police and fire departments. “The unknown can be fearful, or you can embrace it,” he said. “Never forget where you came from. It’s America.”

It is 3:30 p.m., and Layla and her sister arrive at the community centre with a gaggle of friends. They unzip their knapsacks and pull out homework. A local woman stops by to drop off bags of gently used winter coats, while a volunteer begins a baking class.

The dancers from Toxik, in ripped jeans and funky haircuts, are also here, practising for a gig. Jackson Park credits the dance troupe for helping him resist the lure of Asian American street gangs: “I love K-pop and rapper 2 Chainz. I want a career in fashion,” he said.

The centre is a safe haven for these adolescents, who form a mini-United Nations. Bantus are a persecuted minority in Somalia, where they were brought as slaves centuries ago from other African countries. They were forced to flee to UN-run refugee camps in Kenya in the 1990s when civil war broke out in Somalia. Layla’s mother has told her of the harsh life in Kakuma, where the family lived on food rations and the women risked being raped if they went out alone into the forest.

“Somali Bantu think children are a blessing from God,” Layla says about her 10 siblings. That makes sense in a society where fertility is highly valued and infant mortality is high. But in the U.S., cramming so many people into a four-bedroom house presents challenges surrounding sanitation, privacy and even child labour.

Layla and her sister, who share dimples and slim, athletic figures, were forced to grow up quickly. “We are expected to cook, clean and mind the kids. Here, I can do my homework and study and learn. I want to be an educator,” Layla said.

Stam helped persuade Layla’s mother that her daughters deserve a chance to go to college, just like their elder brother. She tracked down the paperwork necessary to apply for assistance and to enrol in as many extracurricular programs as possible.

“I have spent hours with the family and their lives can be quite chaotic,” Stam said. “At the same time, they are very resilient. There is a lot of love and laughter.”

Layla wants to maintain her religion, while shedding the aspects of her culture that she believes hold women back. “I want to help women who think they cannot get a divorce because of their religion. That is not true,” she said. “I want to break that cycle.”

Her own mother is separated from her father; they live in different suites in the same townhouse. “He didn’t really step up as a father figure,” Layla said. “My mom was forced to be both the man and the woman in the relationship.”

Even though Layla and others don’t agree with Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric, they are too busy getting on with their daily lives to feel personally insulted.

But Chris Sunderlin worries for them: “I fear that when Layla goes out into the world beyond Utica’s city limits, people will be less open-minded. People who have never met and worked with refugees won’t understand them.”

The girls laugh and shrug. They aren’t going anywhere. Their charisma shines brightly, and they are confident they will figure out where they belong in an ever-changing America.

Refugees in upstate New York looking for American dream

Govin Adhikari, a skinny 16-year-old who grew up in a bamboo hut with a thatched roof in Nepal, arrived in Utica in the dead of winter. He had never worn socks, let alone clunky winter boots. He was so frightened he didn’t open the door when his case worker knocked. “I didn’t realize those people were there to help us,” said Adhikari, who has a moustache and spiky hair, with two lines shaved along the side of his head.

In three short years, he managed to learn English, graduate from high school and study criminology (inspired by his favourite show, Criminal Minds) for two years, before dropping out to help support his family.

Now married, Adhikari makes $17 an hour as a croupier at Turning Stone Casino, in the nearby town of Verona. The 23-year-old has watched people lose $100,000 at the roulette table and become so distressed that they unleash a torrent of racist insults. His sister and wife work there as blackjack dealers, and his father is a porter.

“We have been fully independent since 2012, paying taxes. After growing up in a refugee camp, I don’t want to collect food stamps or take the government’s money,” he said.

The family owns a six-bedroom home, a 2012 Hyundai and a 2009 Nissan Altima. “By pooling our resources our money goes further,” Adhikari said.

The family is among thousands of Bhutanese of ethnic Nepalese descent forced to leave the Buddhist kingdom in the early 1990s for refugee camps in eastern Nepal. They lived there for more than a generation, until the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees began resettling them.

As a higher-caste Brahmin family, Adhikari’s was the first to come to Utica, followed by at least 50 more families, with the lower-caste groups arriving last. Adhikari’s brother was only 10 when he came, which means his life trajectory is very different. With a 93-per-cent average, he is university-bound.