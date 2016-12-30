S. Korea court says Park won't testify in impeachment trial
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's
The nine-justice court on Friday confirmed the dates of some of the witness testimonies. It delayed to decide whether to accept a request by Park's lawyers to receive reports from companies answering whether they were really forced into sponsoring foundations controlled by the president's jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil.
Lawmakers argued the request shouldn't be made because it could pressure companies.
Park has been accused by state prosecutors of colluding with Choi to extort money and