The Latest: 4 killed in small plane crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on the search for a missing plane in Washington state (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

Four people were killed in a small plane crash in the Hood Canal area of northwest Washington state.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says searchers found the single-engine Cessna and four bodies in a heavily wooded ravine in Jefferson County Friday morning. Crews used radar data and the plane's emergency locator transmitter to find the wreckage. Authorities say there were no survivors.

The aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later near the DaBob Bay area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were to arrive on scene Saturday to examine the aircraft. The names of those killed were not immediately released, pending positive identification and notification of families.

___

8:38 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a missing private airplane in the Hood Canal area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation, which is co-ordinating the search, says the aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later near the DaBob Bay area.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started a ground search and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew searched from the air Thursday night until visibility became too low. Search efforts were to resume Friday.