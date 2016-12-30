The Latest: Riders rescued at California amusement park

BUENA PARK, Calif. — The Latest on the rescue of 18 people stuck on an amusement park ride. (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Firefighters have begun carrying down riders one at a time with a rope and harness from a ride at Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm that got stuck 100 feet off the ground.

The first two people, harnessed to firefighters and hugging them tightly, were lowered to the ground Friday night about 5 1/2 hours after the Sky Cabin first got stuck. The process could take hours before all 18 people are safely on the ground.

Knott's representatives say their mechanics tried several times to get the enclosed, circular tram down before calling the Orange County Fire Authority to assist.

Both firefighters and park officials have said the riders are not in any danger.

___

5:45 p.m.

Eighteen people have been stuck 100 feet above the ground for hours on a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California as firefighters devise a rescue plan.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says Friday night that the riders aren't in danger.

They are stuck on the Sky Cabin, an enclosed, slow-moving attraction where riders in a circular tram travel up a large cylinder.

The Knott's website calls the ride "mild."

Kurtz says the ride is confined and the enclosed the riders aren't exposed to the elements, so time is on the firefighters' side.