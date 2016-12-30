Turkey arrests investigative journalist on terror charges

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a prominent investigative journalist has been formally arrested on charges of engaging in terrorist propaganda for a series of social media postings and articles.

Sik, who works for opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet and was detained on Thursday, is only the latest Turkish journalist to be imprisoned. The Committee to Protect Journalists says Turkey held 81 journalists in jail as of Dec. 1, adding that it was the highest number the group has recorded in one country at any time.