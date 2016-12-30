US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 per cent
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Obama administration has deported 240,255 immigrants over the past 12 months, a 2
But while the number of deportations was greater than last year, it was a sharp decrease from 2014.
Commenting on the statistics released Friday, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said his department remains focused on finding and deporting immigrants who pose a national security or public safety threat, those who have serious criminal records, and those who recently crossed the Mexican border.
Of those deported, 58
President-elect Donald Trump made illegal immigration a cornerstone of his campaign, promising to deport millions of people living in the country illegally.