US stocks edge lower in early trading; oil heads down

U.S. stocks edged lower Friday morning on the final day of trading for the year. Technology stocks fell the most, while banks and real estate companies eked out small gains. Trading was subdued ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slid 25 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 19,794 as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,243. The Nasdaq composite gave up 29 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 5,402.

BIGGEST LOSER: Chipmaker Nvidia fell $2.04, or 1.8 per cent , to $109.40. The stock also had a steep loss on Wednesday but is still by far the biggest gainer for the year in the S&P 500 index, having more than tripled in value.

NOT PUMPED: Opko Health slumped 15.8 per cent after a trial of a long-acting human growth hormone product produced disappointing results. The stock lost $1.81 to $9.65.

SHARP MOVE: Iconix Brand Group rose 3.6 per cent after the company said it would sell its Sharper Image brand for $100 million to ThreeSixty Group, the largest Sharper Image licensee. Iconix shares added 32 cents to $9.28.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stocks mostly rose on the year's last day of trading, with Britain's index rallying to hit another all-time high. The FTSE 100, which was trading for only a half day, rose 0.3 per cent . That leaves the index 14.4 per cent higher over 2016. Elsewhere in Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.3 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 0.2 per cent higher. Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent , while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1 per cent .

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 27 cents to $53.50 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 28 cents to $56.57 a barrel in London.