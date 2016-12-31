Cuban conservatory students in New Orleans for jazz concert

NEW ORLEANS — Students from Cuba's top music academy will present a free concert of big band jazz with a Cuban accent in New Orleans on Jan. 5.

The non-profit group Horns to Havana says the 14-member high-school jazz band from Havana's Conservatorio Amadeo Roldan will be in New Orleans from Jan. 3-10 for a jazz and cultural exchange program with the Preservation Hall Foundation.

It also will play Jan. 7 at the Jazz Education Network conference.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation says the group performs classic big band jazz by American, Cuban and international composers.

The public concert will be at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center.