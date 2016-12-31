Egypt releases remains of Paris flight crew
CAIRO — Egypt's Forensics Authority says it has released the remains of ten crew members of the EgyptAir Paris flight that crashed in May, killing all 66 passengers on board.
Authority spokesman Hisham Abdel Hamid told the Associated Press Saturday that the rest of the remains will be released to the crew members' families by the end of next week, a delay the French authorities have repeatedly protested.
Egypt's prosecution had announced earlier this month that it would release the remains in