Finland kicks off celebrations for 100 years of independence

HELSINKI — A children's event at the National Opera has kicked off a year of festivities in Finland to celebrate 100 years of independence from its huge eastern neighbour , Russia.

Celebrations will culminate Dec. 6, the day Finnish Parliament declared independence in 1917.

Saturday's events also include a concert paired with state-of-the-art New Year's Eve fireworks over Helsinki, the capital.

Throughout 2017 there will be hundreds of events in this Nordic nation of 5.5 million — from films, dance parties and environment-related events to concerts and activities linked to Finland's renowned sauna tradition.