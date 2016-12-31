Latest: California's wet December to close with more rain
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):
10:05 a.m.
Southern California will cap off the year with another round of rain and snow as a cold storm front moves in.
The National Weather service warned Saturday that burn-scarred areas hit by wildfire in recent years could see mudslides and debris flows from the rain.
Winter weather warnings and advisories are posted across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Ventura counties. Travelers in mountain areas are urged to be prepared for potentially heavy snow and dangerous conditions.
Forecasters say the atmosphere would dry out for New Year's Eve celebrations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Weather is also expected to be dry but cloudy for the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, which will be held Jan. 2.