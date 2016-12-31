The Latest: Recovery delayed for missing plane with 6 aboard

CLEVELAND — The Latest on a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie (all times local):

3 p.m.

Officials in Ohio say Saturday's weather and water conditions do not allow for recovery efforts to begin for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from the city's lakeshore airport Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard search for the plane was called off Friday.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbours were aboard.

Officials said they expect three vessels to be on the water Sunday: a 27-foot boat from city fire division, a 45-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a 50-foot boat operated by Underwater Marine Contractors. All will be equipped with sonar technology.

10:48 a.m.

A dive team has been assembled in Cleveland to begin recovery efforts for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressed condolences Saturday to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for the plane that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from the city's lakeshore airport. Officials said the city plans to launch immediate recovery efforts from a unified command centre at Burke Lakefront Airport.

