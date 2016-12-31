The Latest: Trump ditches press pool to play golf

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

4:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has returned to his private club in Florida, after once again ditching his press pool and travelling to another of his clubs to play golf.

Both as a candidate and during the transition, Trump has often scoffed at tradition, such as allowing a group of reporters to follow him at all times to ensure the public knows where he is.

A member of Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, posted a photo on Twitter of Trump on the greens Saturday morning and said about 25 U.S. Secret Service agents accompanied the president-elect. Reporters had not been advised of the trip.