website for Brazil's President Temer hacked

SAO PAULO — A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked, plastered with messages calling for the death penalty for legislators in a country where many are frustrated with public corruption.

The G1 news portal says the site, www.micheltemer.com.br, is maintained by President Michel Temer's party. It usually carries news about the president but is not an official government site.

A banner in English at the top of the site Saturday read, "Exploited by Anarchy Ghost." Below a picture of a grimacing Temer, the hackers wrote in Portuguese that they wanted "the death penalty for whoever is in Congress."