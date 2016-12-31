website for Brazil's President Temer hacked
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — A
The G1 news portal says the site, www.micheltemer.com.br, is maintained by President Michel Temer's party. It usually carries news about the president but is not an official government site.
A banner in English at the top of the site Saturday read, "Exploited by Anarchy Ghost." Below a picture of a grimacing Temer, the hackers wrote in Portuguese that they wanted "the death penalty for whoever is in Congress."
Watchdog groups estimate 60