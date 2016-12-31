WSJ: Reporter detained in Turkey for nearly 3 days released
NEW YORK — The Wall Street Journal says one of its reporters was detained in Turkey for nearly three days before authorities allowed him to exit the country.
Editor Gerard Baker says in a statement Saturday that national security reporter Dion Nissenbaum was prohibited from calling his family, editors or a lawyer while in custody.
A spokesman says the paper believes Nissenbaum's detention was a related to Turkey's ban on reporting Islamic State terror group videos. He wouldn't comment further.
A top Turkish official warned journalists earlier this week not to share a video that allegedly shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive.
Representatives at the Turkish Consulate General in New York haven't returned messages.
The State Department didn't immediately return a message.
Nissenbaum tells The Journal he was treated well in a detention facility.