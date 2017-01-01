1 of Chicago's bloodiest years ends with 764 homicides

CHICAGO — One of the bloodiest years on record in Chicago ended with 762 homicides and more than 3,500 shooting incidents.

Police released crime statistics on Sunday that reveal rampant gun violence. Not only were nearly 200 more homicides and more than 1,000 more shooting incidents than there were in 2015, but the total number of homicides was the highest since 1997.

The statistics also show that the bulk of the homicides were in five of the city's poorest neighbourhoods on the South and West sides, where violent street gangs are most active.