6 die in New Year pileup on German highway
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Police say six people have been killed and thirteen injured in a crash on a foggy highway in southern Germany.
Bavarian police say the crash occurred an hour into the New Year on the A7 autobahn near Bad Groenenbach, about 120
Police said five of those killed were
Separately, two drivers were killed when one of them drove in the wrong direction on the A61 highway about 60
The ADAC auto club said Thursday that the death toll on German roads last year was about 3,280, down 5