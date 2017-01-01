Danish politician Henning Christophersen dies at age 77
COPENHAGEN — Henning Christophersen, a former
Senior EU official Jens Nymand Christensen, a close friend, told Danish media that Christophersen died Saturday in a Brussels hospital.
Christophersen headed Denmark's ruling Liberal Party for six years until 1984, when Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen joined the party that he now leads.
Loekke Rasmussen called him "the reason that politics became my fate."
Christophersen was the country's foreign and finance minister from 1979-1982. As
Nymand Christensen says Christophersen died surrounded by family at the hospital where he was admitted early in December.