Guatemalan navy busts cocaine shipment off Pacific coast

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities have seized more than 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat off the coast of the Central American nation.

Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said Sunday that the Guatemalan navy's Pacific forces intercepted the vessel carrying 35 packages of the drug on New Year's Eve.

Two Ecuadorean men and a Colombian were detained. The cocaine is believed to have originated in Ecuador.