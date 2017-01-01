Lone gunman kills Burundi's environment minister

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — Officials say Burundi's environment minister has been shot dead, in a country where political turmoil over president Pierre Nkurunziza's extended term has led to political killings.

Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said Sunday Emmanuel Niyonkuru was shot as he arrived home Saturday night. Nkurikiye says three people have been arrested including the minister's watchman and his security detail.

In a tweet, president Nkurunziza confirmed the killing and said "this crime will not go unpunished."