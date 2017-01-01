Officials: Delaware man injured in Istanbul nightclub attack
GREENVILLE, Del. — The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly 70 people injured during a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul.
WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2i0RQ8g ) reports that the brother of William Jacob Raak says the 35-year-old was visiting friends in Istanbul.
Michael Raak, of South Philadelphia, says his brother, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called about 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve to say he had been shot in the leg.
Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-
At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed and close to 70 others were injured.