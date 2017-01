Pope frets societies are cold, calculating, lack compassion

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis in his New Year's homily has lamented societies becoming "cold and calculating" and bereft of compassion.

He told faithful during Mass in St. Peter's Basilica Sunday that those with "narcissist hearts" suffer the loss of the "ties that bind us" and the sense of belonging in society.

Francis says more humility and tenderness are needed in the world, calling those qualities signs of strength, not weakness.

The pope expressed concern for what he called "spiritual orphanhood."