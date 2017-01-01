Saving a little extra makes a big difference to retirement
New Year's resolutions can be invigorating.
It's a brand new year and a chance to do things right. As such, some resolutions tend to show up again and again on lists, such as save more, spend less and lose weight.
A key to making resolutions stick though is to make the goals concrete. So if saving more is your aim this year, try this more specific goal on for size — set aside just 1
Here are a few reasons why:
IT'S EASY
"People sometimes get overwhelmed thinking about it (retirement saving), so we are trying to chunk it up for them," said Christine Marcks, president of Prudential Retirement, which is urging people to pledge, in person or online, to save one
The general rule of thumb is to save 10 to 15
It doesn't take much time either. You can have withdrawals automatically made from your
IT WORKS
"The fact is, people who make resolutions on money matters tend to feel better about the state of their finances and are generally in better financial shape than those who don't," said Ken Hevert, senior
Saving just 1
Fidelity gives the example of someone at age 25 who earns $40,000 a year. If they add an extra one
This minor adjustment also removes another major hurdle for some savers: affordability. The 1
IT'S SCALABLE
This is a goal you can build on.
If you are already saving, great. But odds are good you could be saving more, so why not nudge it up? If you aren't saving at all, this is an easy place to begin. You can easily add another 1
Plus you get the bonus of seeing your contributions grow, which can provide the positive feedback you need to make better choices down the road.
"Make a New Year's resolution to fund your future," Marcks said.
Remember: saving for retirement is never going to happen unless you start.