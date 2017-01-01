The Latest: Obama visits centre on US-Asia-Pacific relations

HONOLULU — The Latest on President Barack Obama's family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama started New Year's Day with a morning trip to a research institution that promotes understanding on people in the United States, Asia and the Pacific.

The president is meeting Richard R. Vuylsteke, the incoming president of the East West Center on the University of Hawaii campus at Manoa. The East West Center provides grants and scholarships to students and fellows from around the world. Obama has made several trips to the centre during his time as president. His mother, Ann Dunham, studied there while working toward a doctorate degree from the University of Hawaii.

Obama and Vuylsteke will be joined by the president's daughters, Sasha and Malia, as well as his sister Maya Soetoro-Ng, who is on the faculty at the University of Hawaii.