Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

DETROIT — Authorities say an anthropologist will perform an autopsy on a severely decomposed body found inside a parked car in Detroit.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says a Michigan State University anthropologist will conduct the autopsy Tuesday. Jackson said Monday that medical examiners concluded an anthropologist must determine the gender, age, timing of death, and perhaps how the person died.

Police say a prospective home buyer discovered the body Thursday in the garage. Jackson says the dark, leathery bones were covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.

Officer Dan Donakowski has said tenants told police they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski said Monday that nobody has been detained and he doesn't know if police talked to the landlord or person selling the property.

___