Environmentalists protest hunting bison plan in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — Environmentalists are protesting Poland's plan to allow hunters to shoot bison, while authorities say it is necessary for the well-being of the herd and will earn money for its upkeep.

Greenpeace had gathered well over 7,000 signatures by Monday afternoon on a letter asking Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to stop the plan. They say Europe's largest mammals, which live in old-growth forests in northeastern Poland, are protected by law and a symbol of Poland's nature.