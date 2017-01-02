Falklands map mix-up embarrasses Argentine ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine government ministry has stumbled out of the gate for 2017, forced to apologize for a map that failed to show the Falklands Islands as Argentine territory.

The Social Development Ministry responded to an uproar by posting a tweet on Monday apologizing for map included in an otherwise unremarkable New Year greeting, which expressed the hope that 2017 "finds us united and in peace."

Failure to include the Falklands on the image of Argentina outraged some veterans of the country's failed 1982 attempt to conquer the British-held islands, which Argentines call the Malvinas.