Germany indicts Pakistani man accused of spying for Iran

BERLIN — German prosecutors have indicted a Pakistani man on charges of spying for an Iranian intelligence agency.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the 31-year-old, identified only as Syed Mustufa H. due to German privacy rules, was in contact with the unnamed spy agency since 2011.

In a statement, prosecutors said the man began spying on the former head of a group that promotes German-Israeli relations by July 2015 at the latest.

He is alleged to have received money in return for passing on information obtained about the ex-head of the German-Israeli Society.