Inaugural planners: Several states represented in parade
A
A
Share via Email
More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced. More than 8,000 participants will represent the various groups. A list of the organizations:
— 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas
— 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, Fort Riley, Kansas
— Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, Burlington, Kentucky
— Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer, Fort Myer, Virginia
— Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, Cleveland, Ohio
— Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Palm Coast, Florida
— Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana
— Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana
— First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
— Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion, Waynesboro, Virginia
— Frankfort High School Band, Ridgeley, West Virginia
— Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band, Murrysville, Pennsylvania
— Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Indianapolis, Indiana
— Lil Wranglers, College Station, Texas
— Marist College Band, Poughkeepsie, New York
— Merced County Sheriff's Posse, Hilmar, California
— Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, Ann Arbor, Michigan
— Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, New Buffalo, Michigan
— Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, East Meadow, New York
— North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Hillsborough, North Carolina
— NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, East Moriches, New York
— Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois
— Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida
— Russellville High School Band, Russellville, Arkansas
— Talladega College Band, Talladega, Alabama
— Texas State University Strutters, San Marcos, Texas
— The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, Charleston, South Carolina
— The Freedom Riders, Kersey, Colorado
— Tupelo High School Band, Tupelo, Mississippi
— University of Tennessee Marching Band, Knoxville, Tennessee
— VMI Corps of Cadets, Lexington, Virginia
— West Monroe High School Marching Band, West Monroe, Louisiana
Several national groups have also accepted invitations to march in the parade, the committee announced. They are American Veterans; Boy Scouts of America; U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations; Disabled American Veterans; Paralyzed American Veterans; Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors; U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums; Wounded Warrior Project; Kids Overseas.