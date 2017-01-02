Katie Couric returns to 'Today' show as guest co-anchor

NEW YORK — Longtime "Today" show viewers are being treated to a familiar sight this week as Katie Couric returns to the co-anchor chair for the first time in more than a decade.

Couric rejoined Matt Lauer on Monday to begin a weeklong stint on the NBC morning program. She told Lauer, "It just feels like I never left." She has made cameo appearances on the show in recent years, but Monday was her first time as a guest co-anchor.

Couric co-hosted "Today" with Lauer and his predecessor, Bryant Gumbel, from 1989 to 2006. She left NBC to become anchor of the CBS Evening News and is now with Yahoo News.