Tunisian charged with murder of Pole; event sparks riots

WARSAW, Poland — Polish authorities have charged a Tunisian citizen with murder in the stabbing death of a 21-year-old Polish man on New Year's Eve, a case that sparked violent protests over the weekend.

The trouble began Saturday evening when the Pole, identified only as Daniel, got into a quarrel with the employees of a kebab restaurant in Elk, in northeastern Poland.

Prosecutor Wojciech Piktel said Monday that investigators are still unsure of all the circumstances, but it appears Daniel took two bottles of a beverage from the restaurant without paying. In the ensuing brawl, a 26-year-old cook in the restaurant used his knife to deliver two fatal stabs to Daniel.