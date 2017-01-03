2-week-old baby girl orangutan makes debut at Brookfield Zoo
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A 2-week-old baby orangutan has made her debut at suburban Chicago's Brookfield Zoo.
Zoo officials say the unnamed female Bornean orangutan was born Dec. 20 to 35-year-old Sophia and father Ben and made her first public appearance Tuesday at the zoo's Tropic World: Asia habitat. Zoo officials say she can be seen most mornings, continuously clinging to her mother.
Orangutans are considered critically endangered species. The Brookfield Zoo says currently 94 Bornean orangutans and 87 Sumatran orangutans live in North American zoos.