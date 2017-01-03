First lady to help recognize school counsellor of the year
WASHINGTON — When Michelle Obama helps recognize the school
Mrs. Obama joked last year that Friday's ceremony might be one of the last White House events "before they kick us out in January of 2017" — and she could be right.
President Barack Obama's term ends two weeks later, at noon on Jan. 20.
The American School Counselor Association says that person is Terri Tchorzynski from the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Michigan.