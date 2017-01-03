German interior minister proposes domestic security shakeup

BERLIN — Germany's interior minister is suggesting the creation of "federal departure centres " to ease the deportation of rejected asylum-seekers and wants to centralize the country's domestic intelligence agency.

They are part of a package of proposals following last month's attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

The government has promised to examine whether laws need to be changed following the Dec. 19 attack that killed 12 people, in which a failed Tunisian asylum-seeker is the prime suspect. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere set out his proposals in a guest article Tuesday in the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.