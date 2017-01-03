Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
NADI, Fiji — A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji Islands, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake, which took place at 2:52 p.m. local time Wednesday, hit a part of the ocean about 227
Radio New Zealand reports that people have been evacuating Nadi since the earthquake. Nadi, on Fiji's main island, is a city of about 42,000 and a hub for tourism.
The agency says a tsunami warning has been issued for parts of the Pacific located within 300
A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh, Indonesia.