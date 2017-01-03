Migrants set fires in protest at centre near Venice

ROME — Italian police say they have quelled a violent protest by occupants of a migrant centre near Venice that left fearful workers barricaded inside offices.

Carabinieri paramilitary police in Chioggia, near the Cona migrant centre , said the protest ended in the early hours of Tuesday.

Italian state RAI radio said migrants were protesting the alleged delay in medical assistance for a 25-year-old woman from Ivory Coast. The ill asylum-seeker died after an ambulance arrived.

The radio said 25 frightened workers locked themselves inside offices when migrants set fires outside the centre . No one was reported injured, and the protest ended after police mediated the dispute.