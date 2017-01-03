Moldova: president strips ex-Romanian leader of citizenship
A
A
Share via Email
CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova's new president has stripped the ex-president of Romania of his recently-acquired Moldovan citizenship, saying he obtained it illegally.
In November, Traian Basescu and his wife Maria were awarded citizenship of the troubled ex-Soviet republic, formerly part of Romania.
Moldova's President Igor Dodon on Tuesday signed a decree revoking Traian Basescu's citizenship. Basescu called the decision "political" and said that Dodon was "afraid" of him.
Dodon
As Romanian president from 2004 to 2014, Basescu promoted closer ties and said the
Most Popular
-
Family forced to escape after home deliberately set on fire: Halifax police
-
What's that smell? Nova Scotia businesses shutting down indefinitely due to noxious odour
-
'My heart and soul is crushed:' Family reacts after body of Nova Scotia boy found
-
Warnings issued for Halifax as rain and wind storm set to strike