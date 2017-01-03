Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

JOHANNESBURG — The head of Mozambique's opposition movement says a cease-fire declared a week ago will be extended for two months to allow peace talks to continue in a " favourable environment."

Afonso Dhlakama's announcement comes a day after he spoke by phone with President Filipe Nyusi, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported Tuesday.

Talks between the government and the opposition Renamo movement, aided by international mediators, have been hurt by attacks on officials from both camps.