Puerto Rico celebrates 1st female US Congress representative

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A woman is for the first time serving as Puerto Rico's representative in U.S. Congress.

Jenniffer Gonzalez was being sworn in on Tuesday and says she plans to submit a statehood bill shortly afterward. She says she also plans to submit measures to give Puerto Rico obtain the same Medicaid and Medicare benefits as U.S. states.

The measures are aimed in part at alleviating the U.S. territory's decade-long economic crisis that has prompted more than 200,000 people to leave for the U.S. mainland.