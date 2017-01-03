Search off Puerto Rico for missing cruise ship passenger

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities are searching near Puerto Rico for a French citizen suspected of going overboard from a cruise ship north of the U.S. island territory.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the 74-year-old was reported missing by his wife while the MSC Divina was en route to San Juan. Lt. Leah Roach says a Coast Guard plane and cutter were searching a wide area Tuesday about 24 nautical miles north of Puerto Rico.

Roach says Jean Pierre Knorr awoke before dawn Monday and told his wife he was stepping outside for some fresh air. She got up several hours later and realized he had not returned.