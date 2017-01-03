News / World

Suspect in trooper's slaying said in text he was the killer

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Tyree Blocker speaks, with Gov. Tom Wolf at right, as Wolf visits the State Police Huntingdon Barracks to offer his condolences, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, after Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, who was stationed at the barracks, was killedvwhile investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order Friday night. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt. (Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP)

A police affidavit says the suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son's mother, apologizing and acknowledging he had shot the officer twice in the head.

The arrest warrant made public Tuesday said 32-year-old Jason Robison was being investigated for violating a protective order when he told Trooper Landon Weaver he didn't want to go back to jail.

The document says Robison's mother saw him pull a gun from his pants and heard a shot before seeing Weaver fall face-down in the family's home in Hesston on Friday.

The text from Robison says he "killed the cop."

Police say Robison was tracked to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and was fatally shot by police Saturday after he refused orders and made threats.

