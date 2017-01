The Latest: Jury: Killing of pregnant woman especially cruel

HONOLULU — The Latest on the maximum sentence a man can face in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Jurors who found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend say the killing was especially cruel, a decision that will allow a judge to sentence him to life in prison without parole.

The jury reached the decision Tuesday after brief deliberations in the second phase of the trial against Steven Capobianco. He was convicted of murder and arson last week in the death of Carly "Charli" Scott, who was five months pregnant with Capobianco's child when she disappeared in 2014.

The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with the possibility of parole. The jury deciding that the crime was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel" means Capobianco can receive an enhanced sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

___

10:40 a.m.

Deputy Maui Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rivera says the multiple stab wounds to Scott's abdomen show that Capobianco made her suffer. Defence attorney Jon Apo suggests Scott died a quick death with less suffering.