The Latest: Sheriff: Jones will remain jailed for blood test

CINCINNATI — The Latest on Bengals' cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' arrest in Cincinnati (all times local):

Noon

The Hamilton County sheriff's office says Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones will remain jailed until a blood test can be performed Wednesday.

A judge earlier Tuesday set a $37,500 total bond on four charges stemming from Jones' arrest at a downtown Cincinnati hotel. He faces three misdemeanour charges and also a felony count stemming from allegations he spit on a jail nurse's hand.

The judge ordered him to submit to a blood test and the sheriff's office said that would be done Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jim Neil says Jones was "disorderly and combative" throughout his booking.

A public defender representing Jones in his initial court appearance said that he "vehemently denies" allegations against him and will hire an attorney to challenge the charges.

___

10:55 a.m.

An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam "Pacman" Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest early Tuesday in downtown Cincinnati.

The judge set Jones' bond at $37,500 total on misdemeanour charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Public defender Lauren Staley said at Jones' initial court appearance that he has witnesses to counter the allegations. She says he will hire an attorney.

A prosecutor said the incident involved a security guard at a hotel near the Bengals' stadium and the city's entertainment district.

A Bengals spokesman says the club doesn't comment on unresolved legal matters. Jones has a long history of legal and disciplinary issues since he began his NFL career at Tennessee in 2005.

___

9 a.m.

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was jailed early Tuesday, and faced assault, disorderly conduct and other charges including that he spit on a nurse after being arrested in downtown Cincinnati.

Court records show Jones, who has a history of trouble with the law during his NFL career, is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers by head-butting, kicking and refusing to get into the police car. He then allegedly spit on a nurse's hand while being booked into the Hamilton County jail just after midnight.

He was due for a first court appearance Tuesday on misdemeanour charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance. No attorney was listed for him in court records.