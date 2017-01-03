The Latest: Police launch criminal probe into poisoning

AMARILLO, Texas — The Latest on Amarillo accidental poisoning deaths (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Police officials in Texas say a criminal investigation is underway into an accidental poisoning involving pesticide that killed four children and left their mother in critical condition.

Amarillo Fire Capt. Larry Davis said Tuesday that the father told first responders he had spread a professional grade pest control pellet under the family's mobile home. Authorities later determined that phosphine gas was likely released when the father used a garden hose on Sunday to try to wash away the pesticide.

Davis says a professional certification or license is required to purchase the product, called Weevil-Cide. He says the father does not have that license. The father told first responders through an interpreter that he obtained the pesticide from a friend.

Police spokesman Officer Jeb Hilton says the department's special crimes unit is investigating because children were involved.

11:10 a.m.

Hospital officials say a Texas woman is in critical condition a day after four of her children died and five other family members were sickened by an accidental poisoning under her home.

A spokesman for University Medical Center in Lubbock says 45-year-old Martha Balderas of Amarillo is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after fire officials responded to the accidental poisoning.

BSA Health System in Amarillo says five patients are in stable condition at its hospital. Fire officials say they are Balderas' husband and four of their children.

Authorities say poisonous gas was released when a family member used water to wash away pesticide pellets he had placed under the mobile home. Fire officials said the three boys, ages, 7, 9 and 11, and a girl age 17, died Monday.

10:40 a.m.

